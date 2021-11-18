Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.50 million-$117.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.91 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.320 EPS.

WK stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 697,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.44 and a beta of 1.40. Workiva has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.86.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,046,000 shares of company stock worth $157,833,325 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workiva stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.