Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $158.64, but opened at $150.00. Workiva shares last traded at $146.60, with a volume of 2,966 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,046,000 shares of company stock worth $157,833,325. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

