Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $158.64, but opened at $150.00. Workiva shares last traded at $146.60, with a volume of 2,966 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $4,186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,046,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,833,325. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

