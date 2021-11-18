Workspace Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WKP stock opened at GBX 856.81 ($11.19) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 866.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 870.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

WKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.61) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 931 ($12.16).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

