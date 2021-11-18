WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Position Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of WSFS Financial worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,766,000 after acquiring an additional 67,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSFS. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.