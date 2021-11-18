WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. WuXi Biologics has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

