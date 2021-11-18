Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,392 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. 102,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,576. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

