Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

XLO opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

In other Xilio Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.