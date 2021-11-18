Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
XLO opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $27.95.
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
Featured Article: CD Ladder
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.