XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

XSPA stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

