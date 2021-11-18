Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $27,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

