Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $842,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 195,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,570,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 199,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

