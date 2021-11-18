Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.82. Yatsen shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 59,970 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 201.5% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 653,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 154.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 212.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

