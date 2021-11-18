Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.57 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $28,484.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00254738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098326 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004471 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,801,338 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

