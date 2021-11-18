YEE (YEE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $891,632.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $891,632.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.