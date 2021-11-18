YUMMY One Day Volume Reaches $158,829.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. YUMMY has a market cap of $9.16 million and $158,829.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,177.58 or 1.00711238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.75 or 0.06956868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,209,272,423 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

