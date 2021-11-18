Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings per share of $2.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.04. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.81.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $243.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

