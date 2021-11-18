Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $726.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $797.19 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $147.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.95 and its 200 day moving average is $157.00.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.