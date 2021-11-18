Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBII shares. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Aegis cut their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of MBII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.90.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 521,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 215,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

