Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million.

NAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,039,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,319,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

