Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.60. 108,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,044. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $112,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.