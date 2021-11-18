Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.02. 7,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $124.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.