Zacks: Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post sales of $671.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.30 million to $675.27 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $151.58. 9,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.40. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $149.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $104,260,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $53,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,833,000 after purchasing an additional 143,101 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

