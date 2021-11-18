Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.19 Million

Equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will post $23.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.38 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $25.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $92.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $97.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.68 million, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.03. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

