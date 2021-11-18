Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.44). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

NYSE:NLS opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $247.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

