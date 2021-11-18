Zacks: Analysts Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

