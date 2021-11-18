Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AAON traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,434. AAON has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 282,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth about $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AAON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 88.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.