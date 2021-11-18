Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the highest is $4.23. Amgen posted earnings of $3.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.65 to $16.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $205.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.17 and its 200 day moving average is $229.34. Amgen has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.