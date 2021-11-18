Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

