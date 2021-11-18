Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 165,344 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.23. 34,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,512. The company has a market cap of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

