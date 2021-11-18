Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000.

NYSE NOVA opened at $40.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

