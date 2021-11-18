Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to announce $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the highest is $14.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year sales of $34.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38).

VLTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE VLTA opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $2,595,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

