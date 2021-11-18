Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after acquiring an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after acquiring an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.73. 3,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

