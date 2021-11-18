Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 391,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 321,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 21,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

