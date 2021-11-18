Zacks: Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,706. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.30 million, a P/E ratio of -150.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

