Zacks: Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.51 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

KBR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,313. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $81,859,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth $21,493,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth $19,811,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

