Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. Orthofix Medical reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,688. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $593.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

