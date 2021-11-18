Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNL. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

