Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) to Hold

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYAD. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

