Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Sell

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.22. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $752,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.