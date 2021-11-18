Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Hold

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

