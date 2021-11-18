Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) to Sell

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

IDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

