Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Hold

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $252.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

