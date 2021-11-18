Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) to Sell

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MIMO opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). Analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter valued at about $191,309,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

