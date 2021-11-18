Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CCAP opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 135,165 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 81,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

