Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to “Buy”

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 140.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 88.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 40,465 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $3,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at $518,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

