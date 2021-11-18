Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €80.04 ($94.16) and last traded at €80.58 ($94.80). 554,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €80.70 ($94.94).

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €82.35 and its 200 day moving average is €90.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

