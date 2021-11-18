ZClassic Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $4,127.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.95 or 0.00267406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00101012 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00144782 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

