ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $935,184.94 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $935,184.94 and $637.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00175698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00521320 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074322 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

