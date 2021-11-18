Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Shares of ZEPP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,902. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.96. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

