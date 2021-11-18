Zero Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $14,086.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,725,862 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

